Checkmate ? Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set Not funded
A few minutes ago, the Transformers Generation 1 Chess Kickstarter campaign
ended. Unfortunately, this project was not funded and it won’t be produced. This Transformers chess set was going to be made by Eaglemoss Hero Collector and it featured 32 unique game pieces 16 for the heroic Autobots and 16 for the villainous Deceptions in robot form
with each model digitally sculpted, casted in metallic resin, and then painted by hand plus several other bonus. Unfortunately, the campaign ended with 205 backers and $92054 of its $300000 goal.
