Checkmate ? Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set Not funded


A few minutes ago, the Transformers Generation 1 Chess Kickstarter campaign ended. Unfortunately, this project was not funded and it won’t be produced. This Transformers chess set was going to be made by Eaglemoss Hero Collector and it featured 32 unique game pieces  16 for the heroic Autobots and 16 for the villainous Deceptions in robot form  with each model digitally sculpted, casted in metallic resin, and then painted by hand plus several other bonus. Unfortunately, the campaign ended with 205 backers and $92054 of its $300000 goal. A very promising project but it seems the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Checkmate – Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set Not funded appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



