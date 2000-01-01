Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: Which of the ongoing series interests you the most?
Siege (though I know it's at it's end) 2 66.67%
Earthrise 2 66.67%
Studio Series 0 0%
Cyberverse 0 0%
Other 0 0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Old Yesterday, 11:54 PM
imfallenangel
Beast Machine
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 430
What's the next figure(s) that you're really looking forward to?
As this place seems pretty dead lately, let's see if we can get a fun thread going.

So, as per the title, what is the next upcoming figure(s) that you're looking forward to?

Myself, I'd say that I really am looking forward to:

  1. the next cassettes for Siege (Ratbat and Rumble)
  2. the Earthrise figures
    1. Optimus Prime due to the trailer (finally)
    2. Wheeljack
    3. Hoist
    4. Cliffjumper
    5. Astrotrain
    6. Grapple

Honorary mentions (but not upcoming as he's available now) would be Galactic Man (Shockwave repaint) that I would get if the price could drop to a more reasonable level.
