View Poll Results : Which of the ongoing series interests you the most? Siege (though I know it's at it's end) 2 66.67% Earthrise 2 66.67% Studio Series 0 0% Cyberverse 0 0% Other 0 0%

Yesterday, 11:54 PM #1 imfallenangel Beast Machine Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 430 What's the next figure(s) that you're really looking forward to?



So, as per the title, what is the next upcoming figure(s) that you're looking forward to?



Myself, I'd say that I really am looking forward to:



the next cassettes for Siege (Ratbat and Rumble) the Earthrise figures Optimus Prime due to the trailer (finally) Wheeljack Hoist Cliffjumper Astrotrain Grapple

As this place seems pretty dead lately, let's see if we can get a fun thread going.So, as per the title, what is the next upcoming figure(s) that you're looking forward to?Myself, I'd say that I really am looking forward to:Honorary mentions (but not upcoming as he's available now) would be Galactic Man (Shockwave repaint) that I would get if the price could drop to a more reasonable level.

