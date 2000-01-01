As this place seems pretty dead lately, let's see if we can get a fun thread going.
So, as per the title, what is the next upcoming figure(s) that you're looking forward to?
Myself, I'd say that I really am looking forward to:
- the next cassettes for Siege (Ratbat and Rumble)
- the Earthrise figures
- Optimus Prime due to the trailer (finally)
- Wheeljack
- Hoist
- Cliffjumper
- Astrotrain
- Grapple
Honorary mentions (but not upcoming as he's available now) would be Galactic Man (Shockwave repaint) that I would get if the price could drop to a more reasonable level.