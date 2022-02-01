Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hot Pre-Order ? Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Commander Jetfire Reissue



Attention War For Cybertron collectors! The highly popular*Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Commander Jetfire*is getting a reissue. You have second chance to get one of the most wanted War For Cybertron figures. Pre-orders have started to show up in our sponsors with a release date in January 2023. Hit the respective links below to grab your copies before they are gone! Sponsor Links:*TFSource,*Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store,*Robot Kingdom,*Hobby Link Japan,*The Chosen Prime,*ToyDojo,*
