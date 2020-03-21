Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Siege Nemesis Prime In-Hand Images


Courtesy of*gamp.ameblo.jp*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive*Siege Nemesis Prime. The Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy/Scourge repaints have become almost a tradition in modern lines and Siege could not miss the chance to release its own black Prime. Siege Nemesis Prime uses the Voyager Optimus Prime mold with the “Ancient Sword”, a special pink redeco of Titans Return Alpha Trions sword. According to the images shared we can confirm that this release does not include original axe/shield of Siege Optimus and it has no battle damage finishing. Packaging is a regular Siege box &#187; Continue Reading.

