|
Netflix?s Transformers: War for Cybertron Series Reveals Main Cast
Via Comicbook.com
*we can share for you the main voice cast of the upcoming*Netflix’s Transformers: War for Cybertron Series. We are sure many fans will never forget Peter Cullen or Frank Welker voices as Optimus Prime and Megatron respectively, but Netflix is bringing a fresh cast with several voice actors that have been involved in other shows like Cyberverse, Rescue Bots or Machinima’s Prime War Trilogy. You may read the full voice cast list after the jump, but take in consideration that it may contain SPOILERS for some viewers. Jake Foushee as Optimus Prime Jason Marnocha as Megatron Linsay Rousseau » Continue Reading.
The post Netflix’s Transformers: War for Cybertron Series Reveals Main Cast
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.