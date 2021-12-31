Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Reissue Tigatron, Shattered Glass Megatron & Starscre


Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca we can report several new Canadian sightings this week. From Beast Wars to Kingdom and even some Shattered Glass toys. Beast Wars Vintage Reissue Tigatron – Found by Cybertron.ca member*Crobot91*at*a Walmart in Ontario. Kingdom Wave 5 Deluxe – Pipes and Slammer were spotted at a*GameStop in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*Matrix_Holder. Shattered Glass Megatron &#038; Starscream –*Found by Cybertron.ca member*Matrix_Holder*at a*GameStop in Ontario. Happy hunting! &#160;

The post Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Reissue Tigatron, Shattered Glass Megatron & Starscream And Kingdom Wave 5 Deluxe In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



