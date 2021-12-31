Third Party company Newage Toys, via their Weibo account
, have revealed images of their*H13C Lucifer (Legends Scale G1 Starscream) cartoon colors. This a special redeco of the regular H13 Lucifer
now in cartoon-accurate gray. It also includes a new smiley face plus several accessories like hands, blast effects, Megatron gun and a display base. This figure is promoted as a limited “version 1.5” and it’s expected for release by June 2022. You can already find pre-orders for this figure via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar to see the images and then share your impressions on » Continue Reading.
