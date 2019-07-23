Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs Found At UK Retail


Attention Botbots collectors! 2005 Boards member Q Prime*brought our attention with his report of the*Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs*spotted at UK retail. The*Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs were spotted at*Home Bargains in Armagh in Northern Ireland. This series features special color change BotBots and it proved to be really hard to find with only a few*physical sightings*over the world and available only via Amazon.com in the US. Now its your chance to grab these small and fun Botbots for your collection. The #Botbotschallenge continues!

The post Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs Found At UK Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



