Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs Found At UK Retail
Attention Botbots collectors! 2005 Boards member Q Prime*brought our attention
with his report of the*Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs*spotted at UK retail. The*Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs were spotted at*Home Bargains in Armagh in Northern Ireland. This series features special color change BotBots and it proved to be really hard to find with only a few*physical sightings
*over the world and available only via Amazon.com in the US
. Now its your chance to grab these small and fun Botbots for your collection. The #Botbotschallenge continues!
