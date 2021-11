Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,505

IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass, 5-Page Preview of Issue #4



Revived and giving high praise to Ratchet, Goldbug takes center stage in Shattered Glass. Inspect the 5-page preview of issue #4 after the jump, then join in the December solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Dan Khanna (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist)



