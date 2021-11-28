Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass, 5-Page Preview of Issue #4


Revived and giving high praise to Ratchet, Goldbug takes center stage in Shattered Glass. Inspect the 5-page preview of issue #4 after the jump, then join in the December solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Dan Khanna (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass, 5-Page Preview of Issue #4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



