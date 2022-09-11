Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Official Info On Super7 Transformers ReAction Wave 6


We have with us, the official details on*Super7 Transformers ReAction Wave 6. Description: The Transformers return to Super7 in Wave 6 ReAction figures. *More details coming soon! ReAction figures celebrate the iconic 3? action figure of our childhood. The iconic size and sculpting style was simple while allowing our imagination to go all in on our daily adventures. With ReAction Figures, we continue the classic size while making the figures we wished we had while growing up. Ages 14+ Country of origin: Vietnam Listing: Sharkticon (G1) Unicron (Original Toy Prototype) Ultra Magnus (G1) Cyclonus (G1) Quintesson (G1) Wreck-Gar (G1) You &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Info On Super7 Transformers ReAction Wave 6 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



