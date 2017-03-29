2005 boards user*pie125 has shared in our boards listings on Ikon Collectables website
*for some The Last Knight Metal figures. Figures are made by Herocross (which had previously released figures for AOE) and while we have no pictures or prices yet, we can see that they will come as box sets of seven 7 2″ Metal Figures and individual 4” Metal Figures of: Bumblebee, Hound, Optimus Prime, Megatron and Sqweeks. All the figures are on pre-order and they are scheduled for July 31, 2017. You can check the listings after the jump and share your thoughts at the 2005 boards.
