Today, 10:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,267
Transformers The Last Knight Metal Figures


2005 boards user*pie125 has shared in our boards listings on Ikon Collectables website*for some The Last Knight Metal figures. Figures are made by Herocross (which had previously released figures for AOE) and while we have no pictures or prices yet, we can see that they will come as box sets of seven 7 2″ Metal Figures and individual 4" Metal Figures of: Bumblebee, Hound, Optimus Prime, Megatron and Sqweeks. All the figures are on pre-order and they are scheduled for July 31, 2017. You can check the listings after the jump and share your thoughts at the 2005 boards.

The post Transformers The Last Knight Metal Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
