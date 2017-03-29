Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,267

RID Crash Combiners Skysledge & Stormhammer Released At German Retail



And from Germany, thanks to our fellow 2005 boards member*Nevermore, we can report that*RID Crash Combiners Skesledge & Stormhammer*were finally found at German retail. They were spotted at both remaining Galeria and Kaufhof stores (Am Wehrhahn and Kaufhof an der Kö)*in downtown Düsseldorf. Happy hunting for RID fans in Germany! Don’t forget to click on the bar to check the pictures, and keep reporting your sighting around the world at the 2005 boards.



