Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page RID Crash Combiners Skysledge & Stormhammer Released At German Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,267
RID Crash Combiners Skysledge & Stormhammer Released At German Retail


And from Germany, thanks to our fellow 2005 boards member*Nevermore, we can report that*RID Crash Combiners Skesledge &#38; Stormhammer*were finally found at German retail. They were spotted at both remaining Galeria and Kaufhof stores (Am Wehrhahn and Kaufhof an der Kö)*in downtown Düsseldorf. Happy hunting for RID fans in Germany! Don’t forget to click on the bar to check the pictures, and keep reporting your sighting around the world at the 2005 boards.

The post RID Crash Combiners Skysledge & Stormhammer Released At German Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary MISB Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Ultra Transmetal 2 TM2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Mega Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia TM2
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Masterpiece Rodimus Prime Hot Rod Titanium G1 Lot Offshoot
Transformers
Transformers G1 Decepticon Headmaster Triple Changer Snapdragon 1987 Krunk
Transformers
Transformers Toyworld TWH-04 Infinitor KFC Tempest CT-2 Fortress Maximus G1 Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.