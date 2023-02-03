Thanks to Twitter user*@azalben
*we can share for* you our first look at the recently revealed*Transformers Rise Of The Beast Beast Alliance toy line. The packaging of this kids-focused mainline of toys for the Transformers Rise of the Beasts movie follows the new* Hasbro’s free-plastic policy: open window in boxes and blisters. The design features*Inca designs all over it. A very nice presentation indeed. See the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
