Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page First Look At Transformers Rise Of The Beast Beast Alliance Packaging
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,562
First Look At Transformers Rise Of The Beast Beast Alliance Packaging


Thanks to Twitter user*@azalben*we can share for* you our first look at the recently revealed*Transformers Rise Of The Beast Beast Alliance toy line. The packaging of this kids-focused mainline of toys for the Transformers Rise of the Beasts movie follows the new* Hasbro’s free-plastic policy: open window in boxes and blisters. The design features*Inca designs all over it. A very nice presentation indeed. See the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post First Look At Transformers Rise Of The Beast Beast Alliance Packaging appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:09 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.