Old Today, 10:32 AM   #1
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,994
Halogen of the Cybertonian High Council
Main body is a 30 Minutes Missions Essposito Alpha, head is from the Gundam HGBF Ez-SR kit, wings are from the HGBC Northern Pod.
