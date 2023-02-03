TFcon is very pleased to welcome Tiana Camacho the voice of Frenzy in Transformers Earthspark as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023
. Tiana will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Tiana Camacho is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com
