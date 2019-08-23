|
HasLab Unicron ? New Video Answers Your Questions!
Hasbro Pulse uploaded a new video featuring Ran and Ben from the Transformers Design Team fielding your questions about the project. Remember, this Chaos Bringer still needs your support to reach the 8000 strong backers so #UniteForUnicron here!
Will there be a payment plan or deadline extension? No intention of changing those, definitely continue to listen and will look for opportunities to potentially adjust that in the future. Will this Unicron have lights and sounds? No, it does / will not. The focus is to make the most accurate Unicron; perfecting the conversion between modes. Are these final colors » Continue Reading.
