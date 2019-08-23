Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
HasLab Unicron ? New Video Answers Your Questions!
Hasbro Pulse uploaded a new video featuring Ran and Ben from the Transformers Design Team fielding your questions about the project. Remember, this Chaos Bringer still needs your support to reach the 8000 strong backers so #UniteForUnicron here! Will there be a payment plan or deadline extension? No intention of changing those, definitely continue to listen and will look for opportunities to potentially adjust that in the future. Will this Unicron have lights and sounds? No, it does / will not. The focus is to make the most accurate Unicron; perfecting the conversion between modes. Are these final colors &#187; Continue Reading.

The post HasLab Unicron – New Video Answers Your Questions! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
