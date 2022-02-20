Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Wave 2 Studio Series Deluxe Out At US Retail


Thanks to*@BWTF_Ben on Twitter we have our first US sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Wave 2 Studio Series Deluxe. Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB 86-02 Kup and BB 86-13 Cliffjumper were found at*Target in Vauxhall, New Jersey. These figures are more cartoon-accurate redecos of their original releases. Their wave partner*BB-70 B-127 (Unmasked Cybertronian Bumblebee) should be out too. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Wave 2 Studio Series Deluxe Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



