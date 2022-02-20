Thanks to*@BWTF_Ben on Twitter
we have our first US sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Wave 2 Studio Series Deluxe. Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB 86-02 Kup and BB 86-13 Cliffjumper were found at*Target in Vauxhall, New Jersey. These figures are more cartoon-accurate redecos of their original releases. Their wave partner*BB-70 B-127 (Unmasked Cybertronian Bumblebee) should be out too. Happy hunting!
