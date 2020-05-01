Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers ?84: Secrets and Lies Issue #1, Simon Furman Commentary on Four Pa


Legendary Transformers scribe Simon Furman shared more creative process insights with SYFY WIRE about the first issue of Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies, originally included in our April solicitations coverage and now set for July release. “The attack on Stanix is also referenced by Optimus Prime in Transformers 84 #0, dovetailing the narratives somewhat. Ratbat made his U.S. comic book debut in TF US #27, which established his role (on Cybertron) as the Decepticons fuel auditor, and here he plays a bigger role in the unfolding events. By the way, Shockwaves solution (on the following pages) provides another key &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies Issue #1, Simon Furman Commentary on Four Page Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
