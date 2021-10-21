Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts – Volkswavege Van And Orange Tow Truck Confirmed as


Thanks to a video report via Cuscopolita Facebook*we can finally confirm the identities of the old Volkswagen van and the mysterious Terrorcon Orange truck. During the video we can clearly listen to the names of each vehicle. The Volkswagen van is Wheeljack and the big Terrorcon orange tow truck is called*Battle Trap.* We also have a closer look at the vehicles used in Cuzco for the filming. We also have a confirmation that, while all the scenes in Cuzco main square are finished, the crew will stay for one more month. The next filming destination is Abra Malagua in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts – Volkswavege Van And Orange Tow Truck Confirmed as Wheeljack & Battle Trap appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



