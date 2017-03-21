Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,221

Hasbro To Showcase The Imagibox Project This April



Hasbro is set to debut their Imagibox project at Bologna Licensing Trade Fair 2017.*The company*will be present for the first time at the Fair as an exhibitor, with a large stand at the heart of the fair and an important event for insiders. So, what is Imagibox? Imagibox is virtually the “box” that contains*long-terms plans by Hasbro.*Imagibox will be “opened” at this year’s fair during a special event organized by the toy-maker. The plans include a highlight of the next three Transformers Live Action Movies; Transformers: The Last Knight, The Bumblebee Movie and the 7th movie. It is stated that



The post







More... Hasbro is set to debut their Imagibox project at Bologna Licensing Trade Fair 2017.*The company*will be present for the first time at the Fair as an exhibitor, with a large stand at the heart of the fair and an important event for insiders. So, what is Imagibox? Imagibox is virtually the “box” that contains*long-terms plans by Hasbro.*Imagibox will be “opened” at this year’s fair during a special event organized by the toy-maker. The plans include a highlight of the next three Transformers Live Action Movies; Transformers: The Last Knight, The Bumblebee Movie and the 7th movie. It is stated that » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro To Showcase The Imagibox Project This April appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________