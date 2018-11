Transformers: Bumblebee ? New Extended TV Spot And Live Performance By Hailee Steinfe

Hailee Steinfeld hosted this years MTV EMA Awards and gave her fans a pleasant surprise. She not only performed her latest song 'Back To Life' (featured on Transformers: Bumblebee) live on stage, the event also aired a brand new Extended TV Spot (clocked at 1 minute) with lots of new footage. The TV Spot does feel like it's part of a bigger trailer and may even be from the recently rated Final Theatrical Trailer for the movie. You can enjoy both videos below. TV Spot: Live Performance: