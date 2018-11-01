|
Transformers: Bumblebee ? New Extended TV Spot And Live Performance By Hailee Steinfe
Hailee Steinfeld hosted this years MTV EMA Awards and gave her fans a pleasant surprise. She not only performed
her latest song ‘Back To Life‘ (featured on Transformers: Bumblebee) live on stage, the event also aired
a brand new Extended TV Spot (clocked at 1 minute) with lots of new footage. The TV Spot does feel like it’s part of a bigger trailer and may even be from the recently rated
Final Theatrical Trailer for the movie. You can enjoy both videos below. TV Spot: Live Performance:  
The post Transformers: Bumblebee – New Extended TV Spot And Live Performance By Hailee Steinfeld
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.