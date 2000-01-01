View Poll Results : How should I complete my Rumble & Frenzy set? Get TR Frenzy from that BB movie Cassette Pack 1 33.33% Get Siege Rumble & Frenzy 2 66.67% Get United Rumble & Frenzy 0 0%

Today, 10:52 PM #1 Lucid Harbinger Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2010 Location: Montreal Posts: 82 Which Rumble & Frenzy to Get? My generations collection includes Titans Return Rumble (the red one), but no Frenzy. I assume that one day I'll have a Siege Rumble as I need the Ratbat that he comes with, even if it means paying eBay prices. I've also always been intrigued by United Rumble & Frenzy from years ago. Yeah, they turn into tanks, but these figures seem to better match the general prominence of the characters.



So for those that have experienced all 3 toys, how would you recommend I complete my Rumble & Frenzy set? Today, 11:13 PM #2 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 185 Re: Which Rumble & Frenzy to Get? Just throwing it out there as an option but if you just want something that captures the character but dont care if its a KO then there are the MP versions for pretty cheap. I also have a Siege set with Soundblaster, the KOs are better. Attached Thumbnails

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

