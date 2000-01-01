|
Which Rumble & Frenzy to Get?
My generations collection includes Titans Return Rumble (the red one), but no Frenzy. I assume that one day I'll have a Siege Rumble as I need the Ratbat that he comes with, even if it means paying eBay prices. I've also always been intrigued by United Rumble & Frenzy from years ago. Yeah, they turn into tanks, but these figures seem to better match the general prominence of the characters.
So for those that have experienced all 3 toys, how would you recommend I complete my Rumble & Frenzy set?