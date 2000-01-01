Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: How should I complete my Rumble & Frenzy set?
Get TR Frenzy from that BB movie Cassette Pack 1 33.33%
Get Siege Rumble & Frenzy 2 66.67%
Get United Rumble & Frenzy 0 0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Which Rumble & Frenzy to Get?
My generations collection includes Titans Return Rumble (the red one), but no Frenzy. I assume that one day I'll have a Siege Rumble as I need the Ratbat that he comes with, even if it means paying eBay prices. I've also always been intrigued by United Rumble & Frenzy from years ago. Yeah, they turn into tanks, but these figures seem to better match the general prominence of the characters.

So for those that have experienced all 3 toys, how would you recommend I complete my Rumble & Frenzy set?
Re: Which Rumble & Frenzy to Get?
Just throwing it out there as an option but if you just want something that captures the character but dont care if its a KO then there are the MP versions for pretty cheap. I also have a Siege set with Soundblaster, the KOs are better.
