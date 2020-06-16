|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream In-Hand Images
Thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube, we can share for you a good set of images of the new Takara Tomy Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream*for your viewing pleasure. MPM-10 Starscream stands as a one of the most, if not the best, movie-accurate representations of the Decepticon villain from the movieverse. Featuring a great Raptor F-22 alt mode, it comes with several accessories from the film like his*buzzsaw, gatling gun and missile launcher. One detail collectors will sure appreciate is the inclusion of the twin engines on Starscream’s back. We can also share comparison shots next to MPM-01 Starscream (the Japanese release of » Continue Reading.
