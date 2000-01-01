Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TR Leader Sky Shadow available on toysrus.ca
Today, 12:57 PM
#
1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,254
TR Leader Sky Shadow available on toysrus.ca
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123599706
Also qualifies for free shipping cuz it's over $49.
Today, 01:04 PM
#
2
MSMHA
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Markham
Posts: 3
Re: TR Leader Sky Shadow available on toysrus.ca
As well as the Hasbro $20 off promotion
