Today, 12:57 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
TR Leader Sky Shadow available on toysrus.ca
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123599706

Also qualifies for free shipping cuz it's over $49.
Today, 01:04 PM   #2
MSMHA
Re: TR Leader Sky Shadow available on toysrus.ca
As well as the Hasbro $20 off promotion
