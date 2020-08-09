Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Oreo Bot*for giving us the heads up of a new Cyberverse retail sighting in the US. The new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus was found a few days ago at* Meijer in Normal, Illinois. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



