|
Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 Stock Images
The*Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 were unexpectedly*spotted in Hong Kong
*while back in February. This new series brings us several Bumblebee movie character with some others from previous live-action movies. Via Weibo user TF-Factory we have new stock images of*Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) Megatron (maybe based on a concept from the Bee Movie too), Cliffjumper (Bumblebee movie, red redeco of VW Bumblebee), ROTF Long Haul, and Scorponok (this one looks so cute for a scorpion). The complete line consists of 12 characters and also includes:*Autobot Topspin (Dark of the Moon)m Arcee (Revenge of the Fallen), Hound (Age of Extinction), » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/