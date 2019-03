Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 Stock Images

The*Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 were unexpectedly* spotted in Hong Kong *while back in February. This new series brings us several Bumblebee movie character with some others from previous live-action movies. Via Weibo user TF-Factory we have new stock images of*Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) Megatron (maybe based on a concept from the Bee Movie too), Cliffjumper (Bumblebee movie, red redeco of VW Bumblebee), ROTF Long Haul, and Scorponok (this one looks so cute for a scorpion). The complete line consists of 12 characters and also includes:*Autobot Topspin (Dark of the Moon)m Arcee (Revenge of the Fallen), Hound (Age of Extinction), » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM