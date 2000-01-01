Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Amazon has a page for Bumblebee products (cant buy yet)
Yesterday, 10:17 PM
MapleMegatron
Cybertron
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,180
Amazon has a page for Bumblebee products (cant buy yet)
You can see all the BB related merchandise offered by amazon and the prices here
https://www.amazon.ca/b?node=1794248...a-d656dfec4be7
Clicking on any doesnt do anythng yet. The prices are quite high since those simplified deluxes cost as much as the studio series figures ($30)
MapleMegatron
Yesterday, 10:40 PM
TheSwipe95
TheSwipe95
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Posts: 51
Re: Amazon has a page for Bumblebee products (cant buy yet)
Those simple deluxes are actually more of a voyager size, based on the reviews I've seen of them.
TheSwipe95
Yesterday, 11:00 PM
MapleMegatron
Cybertron
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,180
Re: Amazon has a page for Bumblebee products (cant buy yet)
Quote:
Originally Posted by
TheSwipe95
Those simple deluxes are actually more of a voyager size, based on the reviews I've seen of them.
so kinda like those simplified TLK toys that had the mask gimmick then.
MapleMegatron
Yesterday, 11:04 PM
theoneyouknowleast
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 548
Re: Amazon has a page for Bumblebee products (cant buy yet)
Some of the new studio series show up on the page as well.
My Humble Feedback Thread
Looking For:
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
theoneyouknowleast
Yesterday, 11:06 PM
TRUCKvsGUN
aka Scrapmaker
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 631
Re: Amazon has a page for Bumblebee products (cant buy yet)
I'm surprised we're not seeing a Hasbro version of the Legendary Optimus Prime. I thought all Hasbro/Takara mainline toys were gonna be the same from herein.
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284
Contact me if you have for sale:
Botcon 2006 Dawn of Futures Past Boxed Set
Dr. Wu DW-P06 Partners (Helmet Ver)
MP-01 Matrix only
TRUCKvsGUN
Thundercats
