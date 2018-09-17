|
Bumblebee Movie Toys Presentation Event In Mexico
Join The Buzz, Amigos! Lucky Mexican fans could take part on the special*Bumblebee Movie Toys Presentation Event In Mexico. This event was held in Monterrey and it had a nice and original display of the Bumblebee movie toys. Some toys were inside a tire, and we could see some cool shelves decorated with Bumblebee banners. Fans could see the Energon Igniters line, the Bumblebee helmets, DJ Bumbleebee and Titan Changer Shatter. Assistants could participate in some games and receive poster as souvenirs. But, this event could no be complete without a real* classic yellow VW Beetle. Similar events were held » Continue Reading.
