Bumblebee Movie Toys Presentation Event In Mexico



Join The Buzz, Amigos! Lucky Mexican fans could take part on the special*Bumblebee Movie Toys Presentation Event In Mexico. This event was held in Monterrey and it had a nice and original display of the Bumblebee movie toys. Some toys were inside a tire, and we could see some cool shelves decorated with Bumblebee banners. Fans could see the Energon Igniters line, the Bumblebee helmets, DJ Bumbleebee and Titan Changer Shatter. Assistants could participate in some games and receive poster as souvenirs. But, this event could no be complete without a real* classic yellow VW Beetle. Similar events were held



Similar events were held





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.