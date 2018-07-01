Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
How can i getting the TCG Transformers game
Yesterday, 07:22 PM
#
1
MechanovaKing
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Canada, Toronto
Posts: 155
How can i getting the TCG Transformers game
Ive been to all the geek stores around toronto and they all say; "I dont know what your talking about" or "with licencing issues we can't get the Transformers TCG in Canada yet"
So as a Canadian who wants to buy a box. What are my options to get one?
MechanovaKing
Yesterday, 07:33 PM
#
2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,614
Re: How can i getting the TCG Transformers game
ebay?
predahank
Yesterday, 07:43 PM
#
3
MechanovaKing
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Canada, Toronto
Posts: 155
Re: How can i getting the TCG Transformers game
Originally Posted by
predahank
ebay?
First place i'm going to looking at. I just find the sells on that kind of raise the price a little too much. So i'm hoping for a different place.
MechanovaKing
Yesterday, 08:43 PM
#
4
pandaprime
aficionado!
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 7,123
Re: How can i getting the TCG Transformers game
Booster Packs will be sold separately and available for purchase at retailers in the United States beginning on Sept. 28, 2018, and in certain other markets later in 2018.
https://www.flickeringmyth.com/2018/...-of-the-coast/
pandaprime
