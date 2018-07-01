Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 07:22 PM   #1
MechanovaKing
How can i getting the TCG Transformers game
Ive been to all the geek stores around toronto and they all say; "I dont know what your talking about" or "with licencing issues we can't get the Transformers TCG in Canada yet"

So as a Canadian who wants to buy a box. What are my options to get one?
Yesterday, 07:33 PM   #2
predahank
Re: How can i getting the TCG Transformers game
ebay?
Yesterday, 07:43 PM   #3
MechanovaKing
Re: How can i getting the TCG Transformers game
ebay?
First place i'm going to looking at. I just find the sells on that kind of raise the price a little too much. So i'm hoping for a different place.
Yesterday, 08:43 PM   #4
pandaprime
Re: How can i getting the TCG Transformers game
Booster Packs will be sold separately and available for purchase at retailers in the United States beginning on Sept. 28, 2018, and in certain other markets later in 2018.


https://www.flickeringmyth.com/2018/...-of-the-coast/
