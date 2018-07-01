MechanovaKing Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2010 Location: Canada, Toronto Posts: 155

How can i getting the TCG Transformers game Ive been to all the geek stores around toronto and they all say; "I dont know what your talking about" or "with licencing issues we can't get the Transformers TCG in Canada yet"



So as a Canadian who wants to buy a box. What are my options to get one?