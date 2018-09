Yesterday, 07:26 PM #1 GotBot Masterpiece Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,037 Custom CW Whisper, Custom Universe Smokescreen and Bondic Review

https://youtu.be/0FKoO3DfBL4 BYOC Challenge with my Custom Transformers Combiner Wars Whisper and Universe Smokescreen, part 2 of my tips for customizing (paint and tampograph removal and paint layering) AND a look at the plastic repair product Bondic after I deliberately broke something just to see if I could fix it, namely, i allowed paint thinner to eat at the plastic ball socket on the door wings of Smokescreen.

