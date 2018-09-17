Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Cyberverse Central and Eastern Europe Premier Date is October 27, 2018


We’ve got news for fans in Central and Eastern Europe who want to check out the newest installment of the Transformers franchise. Transformers Cyberverse premieres in Central and Eastern Europe at 8:30am on Saturday October 27th on Cartoon Network. By all accounts, the shows is taking over the timeslot from Robots in Disguise – so there is a sort of “passing of the torch” from the previous Transformers show and the newest one. This news comes to you care of RegularCapital.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Central and Eastern Europe Premier Date is October 27, 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
