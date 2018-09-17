Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,065

Transformers Cyberverse Central and Eastern Europe Premier Date is October 27, 2018



We’ve got news for fans in Central and Eastern Europe who want to check out the newest installment of the Transformers franchise. Transformers Cyberverse premieres in Central and Eastern Europe at 8:30am on Saturday October 27th on Cartoon Network. By all accounts, the shows is taking over the timeslot from Robots in Disguise – so there is a sort of “passing of the torch” from the previous Transformers show and the newest one. This news comes to you care of



The post







More... We’ve got news for fans in Central and Eastern Europe who want to check out the newest installment of the Transformers franchise. Transformers Cyberverse premieres in Central and Eastern Europe at 8:30am on Saturday October 27th on Cartoon Network. By all accounts, the shows is taking over the timeslot from Robots in Disguise – so there is a sort of “passing of the torch” from the previous Transformers show and the newest one. This news comes to you care of RegularCapital The post Transformers Cyberverse Central and Eastern Europe Premier Date is October 27, 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.