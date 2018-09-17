Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,065

Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Wave 2 Shockwave And Shadow Striker Out At Target



Transformers Cyberverse continues hitting US shelves. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*almightymaximus*we can report that*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Wave 2 has been found at US retail. Ultra Class Shockwave and Shadow Striker were spotted at Target in*Connecticut. Time to check your local Target to try to find these new molds. Happy hunting!*



