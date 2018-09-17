|
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Wave 2 Shockwave And Shadow Striker Out At Target
Transformers Cyberverse continues hitting US shelves. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*almightymaximus*we can report that*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Wave 2 has been found at US retail. Ultra Class Shockwave and Shadow Striker were spotted at Target in*Connecticut. Time to check your local Target to try to find these new molds. Happy hunting!*
The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Wave 2 Shockwave And Shadow Striker Out At Target
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.