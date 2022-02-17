Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,886
IDW?s Transformers Comics Solicitations: May 2022


Our latest*Transformers comics solicitations thread is now open for discussion business, with the following titles scheduled for release during May according to PREVIEWSworld: Last Bot #1 announced yesterday, Transformers #43, Best of Hot Rod One Shot, Beast Wars #14 &#038; War’s End #4. Sound off about the cover artwork, creator credits and synopsis details revealed so far for these publications on the 2005 boards!

The post IDW?s Transformers Comics Solicitations: May 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



