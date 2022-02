Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,886

IDW?s Transformers Comics Solicitations: May 2022



Our latest*Transformers comics solicitations thread is now open for discussion business, with the following titles scheduled for release during May according to PREVIEWSworld: Last Bot #1 announced



Our latest*Transformers comics solicitations thread is now open for discussion business, with the following titles scheduled for release during May according to PREVIEWSworld: Last Bot #1 announced yesterday , Transformers #43, Best of Hot Rod One Shot, Beast Wars #14 & War's End #4. Sound off about the cover artwork, creator credits and synopsis details revealed so far for these publications on the 2005 boards!

