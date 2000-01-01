Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:41 PM
jcartwork
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Singapore
Posts: 94
CUSTOM TRANSFORMERS : MEGATRON
Megatron is being prepared from a very fine detailing air brushing process. From start till finished, every process is patiently airbrush with layers of high-quality hobby lacquer paint to achieve the best effect as intended. I have added a red LEDs to its eye to give the evil light up effect . It was a project intended to complete last yr which I got a lot of struggle between work and hobby.
A total of more than 40 hours is being devoted to complete this project.

Thanks for viewing and do give your precious comment!

Facebook : goo.gl/X1wY8H

Ebay : www.ebay.com/itm/232244673892

GALLERY































Thanks for viewing !
