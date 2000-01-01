Megatron is being prepared from a very fine detailing air brushing process. From start till finished, every process is patiently airbrush with layers of high-quality hobby lacquer paint to achieve the best effect as intended. I have added a red LEDs to its eye to give the evil light up effect . It was a project intended to complete last yr which I got a lot of struggle between work and hobby.
A total of more than 40 hours is being devoted to complete this project.
Thanks for viewing and do give your precious comment!
