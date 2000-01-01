Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page WTB CW Menasor
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:37 PM   #1
kisaragi
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 52
WTB CW Menasor
Looking to help out a guy I've hooked up with a deal before. He is looking for CW Menasor for his 35 year old Autistic son. Amazon has the UW02 for @175.11 free shipping. I'd like to get this guy a good deal.
__________________
Feedback Thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60262
kisaragi is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Tarantulas Fox Kids Repaint MOSC MOC SEALED
Transformers
Takara-Transformers-Beast-Wars-Neo-BIG-CONVOY-VS-MAGMATRON VS Set
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave and Buzzsaw (Hasbro - 1984) 100% Complete
Transformers
Toyworld Transformers Hegemon Megatron TW-01B
Transformers
Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime Second release TRU MP-10 MP10
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager class Broadside & Blunderbuss
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Rumbler 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.