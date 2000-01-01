|
ccsquinty's Transformers sales
hi everyone... I've been away from this forum for a few years due to family obligations...i kinda out of the loop for the past while...
anyways, I'm back and have a few transformers to sell..... and trade (have a few wants)
I'm located in Mississauga... no shipping please..
for sale (all are MISB):
Hasbro Omega Supreme Platinum Edition YOTS
Asia exclusive release
$300
Hasbro Trypticon Platinum
$250
Hasbro Predaking Platinum
$250
Hasbro Generations Jetfire
$75
Takara Tomy Mp23 Exhaust
$100
wanted list:
coming soon...