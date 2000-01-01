Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
ccsquinty
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: mississauga
Posts: 159
ccsquinty's Transformers sales
hi everyone... I've been away from this forum for a few years due to family obligations...i kinda out of the loop for the past while...

anyways, I'm back and have a few transformers to sell..... and trade (have a few wants)

I'm located in Mississauga... no shipping please..

for sale (all are MISB):

Hasbro Omega Supreme Platinum Edition YOTS
Asia exclusive release
$300

Hasbro Trypticon Platinum
$250

Hasbro Predaking Platinum
$250

Hasbro Generations Jetfire
$75

Takara Tomy Mp23 Exhaust
$100

wanted list:

coming soon...
