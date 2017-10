CKWG Alternator Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 985

For Sale : CW Devastator , Unique Toys Ordin and Warbotron Bruticus

Local and Multiple item buyers may get priority. Prices are in Canadian Dollar.



Combiner Wars Devastator - Mint in Sealed Box $200



Warbotron Bruticus - complete with all accessories, instructions, biocards, comics, boxes , and replacement parts.

$325



Unique Toys Ordin - complete with all accessories, instructions, biocards, outer boxes (no inserts)

$495









my sale list:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68168





my feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=3255

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...lbuster-3.html