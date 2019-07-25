Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #03 ITunes Preview


Via*ITunes*we can share for our first preview of the upcoming*IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #03. This is the third issue of a 5-part mini-series which brings us the debut of Ectotron as a character on this story. On this 3-page preview, the origin of Ectotron’s name is revealed, and we think it was a brilliant idea. This issue is scheduled for release on August 7th, so dont forget to grab your copy. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of the preview on this news post and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #03 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



