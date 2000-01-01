Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robimus
Nick Roche Needs Our Support
Unfortunate news, while working at his table at TFcon yesterday afternoon Nick fell victim to some scammers who managed to get their hands on his cash box to steal his days earnings.

You can read all about it on Nick’s Twitter feed.

Nick pays his own expenses to attend TFcon so this is a significant blow for him. The only silver lining is that we still have one day to left help him out.

If you are at TFcon please consider swinging by Nick’s table and making a purchase or donation to help him out today. I’ll be going by later myself to by some prints.

If you are not in attendance and wish to help out you can send a donation via paypal to colin@tfcon.ca until 3pm EST today.

Also this thread is not for playing any victim blaming or monday morning quarterbacking. We will have zero tolerence for any such behavior.

Thanks- Rob
Shwabber
Re: Nick Roche Needs Our Support
That's Terrible... my heart goes out to him! It was so busy yesterday in there
