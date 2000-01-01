Today, 10:04 AM #1 Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,814 Nick Roche Needs Our Support



You can read all about it on Nick’s Twitter feed.



Nick pays his own expenses to attend TFcon so this is a significant blow for him. The only silver lining is that we still have one day to left help him out.



If you are at TFcon please consider swinging by Nick’s table and making a purchase or donation to help him out today. I’ll be going by later myself to by some prints.



If you are not in attendance and wish to help out you can send a donation via paypal to



Also this thread is not for playing any victim blaming or monday morning quarterbacking. We will have zero tolerence for any such behavior.



Thanks- Rob Unfortunate news, while working at his table at TFcon yesterday afternoon Nick fell victim to some scammers who managed to get their hands on his cash box to steal his days earnings.You can read all about it on Nick’s Twitter feed.Nick pays his own expenses to attend TFcon so this is a significant blow for him. The only silver lining is that we still have one day to left help him out.If you are at TFcon please consider swinging by Nick’s table and making a purchase or donation to help him out today. I’ll be going by later myself to by some prints.If you are not in attendance and wish to help out you can send a donation via paypal to colin@tfcon.ca until 3pm EST today.Also this thread is not for playing any victim blaming or monday morning quarterbacking. We will have zero tolerence for any such behavior.Thanks- Rob

__________________ Last edited by Robimus; Today at 10:11 AM . Today, 10:18 AM #2 Shwabber Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: London, Ontario Posts: 56 Re: Nick Roche Needs Our Support That's Terrible... my heart goes out to him! It was so busy yesterday in there

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

