Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus New Official In-Hand Images
The*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have shared new official in-hand images of the Premium Finish PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus. This is a special redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege Ultra Magnus mold, now featuring darker colors and extra details inspired by what we watched in the War For Cybertron cartoon. We have comparison shots next to the original Siege Ultra Magnus and the usual transformation sequence images. You can still pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. It?s scheduled for release in January 2022. Check*all the images after the break and the let us know your impressions on the » Continue Reading.