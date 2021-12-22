Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus New Official In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:23 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,615
Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus New Official In-Hand Images


The*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have shared new official in-hand images of the Premium Finish PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus. This is a special redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege Ultra Magnus mold, now featuring darker colors and extra details inspired by what we watched in the War For Cybertron cartoon. We have comparison shots next to the original Siege Ultra Magnus and the usual transformation sequence images. You can still pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. It?s scheduled for release in January 2022. Check*all the images after the break and the let us know your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus New Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:45 AM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,834
Re: Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus New Official In-Hand Images
Gonna put a crack in ya smokestack

Man, who is this for? Everyone who saw Netflix Mangus and like "man this but ALL dert"
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Decepticon Runamuck B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Ratchet #8 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Rare Brand New Hasbro Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Ratchet
Transformers
Hasbro Tommy Bumblebee 11591 Transformers Bumblebee A15a
Transformers
Starwars Transformers Lot.
Transformers
Ben 10 Rustbucket Vehicle Transforming Alien Playset NEW In Box Hard To Find
Transformers
Transformers Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:15 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.