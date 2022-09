Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie MPM-12N Nemesis Prime Full Reveal & De

Following our first stock images , now Takara Tomy Mall website have updated a new listing for their*Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie MPM-12N Nemesis Prime with some bigger stock images (plus a new one showing the back of robot mode) and details about this new black redeco of the MPM-12 Optimus Prime mold. It will be a retail item, listed for 24200 Yen which is about $168.02 approximately and due to be released in late March 2023. See the stock images attached to this news post after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie MPM-12N Nemesis Prime Full Reveal & Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM