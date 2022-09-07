Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie MPM-12N Nemesis Prime Full Reveal & De
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,887
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie MPM-12N Nemesis Prime Full Reveal & De


Following our first stock images, now Takara Tomy Mall website have updated a new listing for their*Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie MPM-12N Nemesis Prime with some bigger stock images (plus a new one showing the back of robot mode) and details about this new black redeco of the MPM-12 Optimus Prime mold. It will be a retail item, listed for 24200 Yen which is about $168.02 approximately and due to be released in late March 2023. See the stock images attached to this news post after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie MPM-12N Nemesis Prime Full Reveal & Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.