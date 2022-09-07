Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie MPM-12N Nemesis Prime Full Reveal & De
Following our first stock images, now Takara Tomy Mall website have updated a new listing for their*Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie MPM-12N Nemesis Prime with some bigger stock images (plus a new one showing the back of robot mode) and details about this new black redeco of the MPM-12 Optimus Prime mold. It will be a retail item, listed for 24200 Yen which is about $168.02 approximately and due to be released in late March 2023. See the stock images attached to this news post after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!