Transformers Generation Selects Volcanicus Web Comic/Manga Part 03 Available
Takara Tomy Mall
*has uploaded the third part of the*Transformers Generation Selects Volcanicus Web Comic/Manga*in their*listing for the toy
. This is the conclusion of the first part of Volcanicus manga (you can find and English translation here
). Tons of action and battles and some crazy combinations. Some highlights: Action in placed in an alternative future in the year 2050. The Batttlemasters summon Megatron and Optimus Prime to help them fight for their freedom. They feel they are being used as simple tools by humans. The Autobots and Decepticons engage in battle with the Dinobots. Some great scenes: Slug » Continue Reading.
