innermanchild
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Montreal
Posts: 527
My "trying something different" sale thread
Hello fellow collectors!

I've been collecting for a few years now and have accumulated some things that are just taking up space. I'm going to post one figure/price at a time and will reduce the price every week (probably like $5 or $10) until either someone wants it or it's up for grabs. You will still have to pay for shipping to your location. Also, feel free to send an offer anytime.

Please let me know if I'm breaking any rules, I don't think I am, but I didn't really read the fine print.

So first up is BadCube Wardog, asking $100 plus shipping. The figure is in great shape, only transformed once to robot mode when I got it and once back to tank mode earlier today. Everything is there, box, clamshell, instructions, character card, etc.
