Today, 08:58 PM #1 innermanchild Robot in Disguise Join Date: Oct 2014 Location: Montreal Posts: 527 My "trying something different" sale thread



I've been collecting for a few years now and have accumulated some things that are just taking up space. I'm going to post one figure/price at a time and will reduce the price every week (probably like $5 or $10) until either someone wants it or it's up for grabs. You will still have to pay for shipping to your location. Also, feel free to send an offer anytime.



Please let me know if I'm breaking any rules, I don't think I am, but I didn't really read the fine print.



So first up is BadCube Wardog , asking $100 plus shipping. The figure is in great shape, only transformed once to robot mode when I got it and once back to tank mode earlier today. Everything is there, box, clamshell, instructions, character card, etc.





Hello fellow collectors!I've been collecting for a few years now and have accumulated some things that are just taking up space. I'm going to post one figure/price at a time and will reduce the price every week (probably like $5 or $10) until either someone wants it or it's up for grabs. You will still have to pay for shipping to your location. Also, feel free to send an offer anytime.Please let me know if I'm breaking any rules, I don't think I am, but I didn't really read the fine print.So first up is, asking $100 plus shipping. The figure is in great shape, only transformed once to robot mode when I got it and once back to tank mode earlier today. Everything is there, box, clamshell, instructions, character card, etc.

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=56063 __________________

Tags for sale, sale

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

