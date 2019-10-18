|
Takara Tomy Designer Team about the ?Raiden Project?
The recent release of the new Transformers Generations book included some declarations of Takara Tomy Designers. While brief, the article titles “Towards 2020 with transformers, following the 35th Anniversary” features statements from Takara Tomy designers*Kojin Ono (Veteran G1 designer), Hisashi Yuuki (designer from several lines since Beast Wars II, including RID Optimus Prime) and Onohara Daisuke (G-Shock Master Optimus Prime).* They confirm some rumors as well as bring us new information about the “Raiden Project” announced* by Takara during the A Railway Story In The Sky
exhibition in Japan. Raiden, the Japanese exclusive train combiner, is confirmed to be » Continue Reading.
