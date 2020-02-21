Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,272
Netflix?s War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege Official Trailer Now Online


The official Netflix YouTube Channel have uploaded the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege Official Trailer for your viewing pleasure. This was first shown today via New York Toy Fair 2020 Hasbro Pulse Livestream*and now we can enjoy it in all its glory. We are sure many fans will be really pleased with the footage. There’s plenty of action, battles, explosions, and we can see some characters using the Weaponizers to power up in battle. All packed in a dark tone and style. According to our*Hasbro Toy Fair 2020 Investor Preview Event Coverage* this series will debut in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Netflix’s War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege Official Trailer Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
