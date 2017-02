Titans Return Trypticon First Full Image

Directly from the* Transformers Official Instagram *we have the first look at the Titans Return Trypticon. Full colored renders that reveals a G1 inspired design as many fans were waiting. No words on price yet, but maybe we could get it at Toyfair in a few days. Don't wait and click on the bar to share your thoughts about Trypticon in the 2005 boards.