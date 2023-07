SleeplessKnight Robot in Disguise Join Date: Jan 2010 Location: Vancouver BC Posts: 1,360

Bus Decepticon in deleted RotB scene

https://youtu.be/cN0SDpTOcW8 So apparently there's a deleted alternate opening to RotB and there's this Bus Decepticon in it. Who's this character? And will we be getting a figure of him in the future? He looks pretty cool. I don't recall us having any bus bots before in the line.

Quote: AeroShake Originally Posted by Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.



My Feedback Thread: __________________My Sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919 My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836