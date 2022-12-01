Gumby Beasty Join Date: Feb 2015 Location: Oshawa Posts: 332

Unused Transformers Sticker Books & More I will be at TFCON on Sat July 15th.



-Unused 1986 Transformers Sticker Books

-----------------------------------------------------

These are NOT mint-- conditions vary-- but they do present well and lets be honest, we all want one for that beautiful iconic cover art! They are unused and have been broken up into 3 categories:



-Good Condition x8 $10 each





-Better Condition x4 $15 each





-Best Condition x4 $20 each





-Marvel Comics Cards

---------------------------



Mix of Marvel Comics trading cards from Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 with another small stack of odds and ends from other vintage sets (lots of Spider-Man). The series 1 cards are a bit rough, but the other cards are in good condition. No complete sets but a nice number of cards for the price.



$60 for the lot.



-Batman Returns Trading Cards

---------------------------------------



Full box of Batman Returns trading cards. Box has seen some better days but all unopened packs are still there. Believe there are 33 or 36 packs to the box.



$50




