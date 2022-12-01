Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:12 AM   #1
Gumby
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Oshawa
Posts: 332
Unused Transformers Sticker Books & More
I will be at TFCON on Sat July 15th.

-Unused 1986 Transformers Sticker Books
-----------------------------------------------------
These are NOT mint-- conditions vary-- but they do present well and lets be honest, we all want one for that beautiful iconic cover art! They are unused and have been broken up into 3 categories:

-Good Condition x8 $10 each


-Better Condition x4 $15 each


-Best Condition x4 $20 each


-Marvel Comics Cards
---------------------------

Mix of Marvel Comics trading cards from Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 with another small stack of odds and ends from other vintage sets (lots of Spider-Man). The series 1 cards are a bit rough, but the other cards are in good condition. No complete sets but a nice number of cards for the price.

$60 for the lot.

-Batman Returns Trading Cards
---------------------------------------

Full box of Batman Returns trading cards. Box has seen some better days but all unopened packs are still there. Believe there are 33 or 36 packs to the box.

$50
