Old Today, 04:58 PM   #1
Collectingtoys
Beasty
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 346
RIP Stan Lee
The great Stan Lee has left us, at age 95 he definitely had a Hell of a ride! Rest In Peace Mr. Stan Lee.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainmen...uary-1.4902085
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #2
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,129
Re: RIP Stan Lee
He always put a smile on my face in the Marvel cameos.

R.I.P.
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #3
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 1,836
Re: RIP Stan Lee
RIP, good sir. Excelsior!
Old Today, 05:32 PM   #4
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 417
Re: RIP Stan Lee
Rip
