RenegadeCon 2021: New Games For Transformers, G.I. Joe, And Power Rangers Franchises
After a delay due to unfortunate circumstances, RenegadeCon 2021 is set to begin today (Friday, 27th August 2021) at 3:00 PM Pacific time. Held virtually by Renegade Game Studios, the event will span for two days with content from Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers franchises. Message from Renegade Game Studios (external links included): Behind the scenes of Renegades upcoming Power Rangers, G.I. JOE, and Transformers Roleplaying Games lies a brand new system, Essence20. Read on to learn a little about this new system, and tune in to*RenegadeCon VIrtual Special Edition
*this weekend to see it in action in the » Continue Reading.
