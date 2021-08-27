Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
RenegadeCon 2021: New Games For Transformers, G.I. Joe, And Power Rangers Franchises


After a delay due to unfortunate circumstances, RenegadeCon 2021 is set to begin today (Friday, 27th August 2021) at 3:00 PM Pacific time. Held virtually by Renegade Game Studios, the event will span for two days with content from Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers franchises. Message from Renegade Game Studios (external links included): Behind the scenes of Renegades upcoming Power Rangers, G.I. JOE, and Transformers Roleplaying Games lies a brand new system, Essence20. Read on to learn a little about this new system, and tune in to*RenegadeCon VIrtual Special Edition*this weekend to see it in action in the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post RenegadeCon 2021: New Games For Transformers, G.I. Joe, And Power Rangers Franchises appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
